More than 90 percent of Italians participating in an informal ballot gave their blessing to a policy agenda from the far-right League and the 5 Star Movement, as the two parties agreed on a candidate to lead their planned coalition government.

The government "contract" between the League and the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement, the two parties that won the most votes in the March 4 national election, was published on Friday after 11 weeks of political stalemate in the eurozone's third-largest economy.

TRT World spoke to Dario Quattromani, who is associated with Roma Tre University, for his analysis on the political situation in Italy.

It calls for billions of euros in tax cuts, increased welfare payments for the poor, and the scrapping of an unpopular pension reform.

The League, which organised the ballot at stands across the country, said in a statement 91 percent of 215,000 citizens voted in favour of the plan, and that many had offered suggestions for changes or additions.

From one of the stands, in the port town of Fiumicino, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Sunday the two parties had closed their discussions over a candidate for prime minister, confirming it would be a "balanced name."

He added that it would not be him nor 31-year-old 5 Star leader Luigi Di Maio.

"We hope there won't be any vetoes as the choice reflects the vote of the majority of Italian citizens," Salvini said.

Di Maio echoed his words, saying the choice was "a friend of the people." Both declined to identify the person, saying they would first inform President Sergio Mattarella.