Two more people have died from Ebola and seven new cases were confirmed in Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said on Tuesday, but resistance to some public guidance about preventing the disease was evident in a provincial capital.

At the central market in Mbandaka, where vendors in colourful fabrics hawk smoked monkeys, some residents said they were unmoved by warnings not to consume bush meat.

"Despite your Ebola stories, we buy and eat monkey meat," said one woman named Carine, a mother of eight children. "We have eaten that since forever. That is not going to change today. Ebola, that's in Bikoro."

Experts who have studied the Ebola virus from its discovery in 1976 along the Ebola river in Congo, then Zaire, say its suspected origin is forest bats. Links have also been made to the carcasses of freshly slaughtered animals eaten as bush meat.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh has this report.

One of the two new deaths occurred in Mbandaka, according to a daily healthy ministry bulletin. A nurse also died in the village of Bikoro, where the outbreak was first detected, ministry spokeswoman Jessica Ilunga told Reuters.

The seven new confirmed cases were registered in Bikoro, the ministry said. The outbreak is believed to have killed at least 28 people so far.

