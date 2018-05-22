Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has appeared before the country's anti-corruption commission over a case involving billions of dollars missing from one of the country’s state funds.

In a matter of just a fortnight, Najib Razak went from being the seemingly untouchable leader of Malaysia to the centre of one of the world's largest financial scandals.

While the former leader gave his side of the story to the 1MDB financial scandal, the man who headed the first investigation but was later taken off the case gave his side.