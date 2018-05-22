WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysia's Najib Razak testifies in court
Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak's statement in court is just the first step in unraveling a scandal with so many unanswered questions.
Malaysia's Najib Razak testifies in court
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak leaves after giving a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia on May 22, 2018. / Reuters
May 22, 2018

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has appeared before the country's anti-corruption commission over a case involving billions of dollars missing from one of the country’s state funds. 

In a matter of just a fortnight, Najib Razak went from being the seemingly untouchable leader of Malaysia to the centre of one of the world's largest financial scandals.

While the former leader gave his side of the story to the 1MDB financial scandal, the man who headed the first investigation but was later taken off the case gave his side.  

Recommended

"During the investigation, we were faced with tremendous pressure. Our witnesses went missing, I myself was threatened to be fired, asked to retire early and transferred to the training department," Shukri Abdull, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said.

TRT World ’s Alican Ayanlar reports from Putrajaya.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'