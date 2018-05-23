Wednesday's case was the first against Gruevski brought by a special prosecutor, who was appointed as part of an agreement brokered by the European Union in 2015.

Gruevski, the former leader of the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party, stepped down as prime minister in 2016 after ruling for 10 years. His departure and new elections were also part of the EU agreement.

The EU stepped in after Macedonia was thrown into political turmoil when opposition parties accused Gruevski and his counter-intelligence chief of orchestrating the wiretapping of more than 20,000 people.