Lebanese lawmakers designated Prime Minister Saad al Hariri for a third term in office on Thursday, less than three weeks after elections that saw his movement lose ground in parliament.

"The head of state summoned prime minister Saad al Hariri and tasked him with forming a government," said a statement posted on social media by the office of President Michel Aoun.

The presidency made the announcement after Hariri was endorsed by enough members of parliament.

Hariri, 48, is now expected to start consultations to form a coalition government.