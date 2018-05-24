WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon's Hariri gets new term as PM, set to form his third Lebanese govt
Sunni leader Saad al Hariri is set to form his third Lebanese government after being designated prime minister by President Michel Aoun on Thursday.
Lebanon's Hariri gets new term as PM, set to form his third Lebanese govt
A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on May 24, 2018, shows Lebanese President Michel Aoun (L) speaking with Prime Minister Saad al Hariri during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut. / AFP
May 24, 2018

Lebanese lawmakers designated Prime Minister Saad al Hariri for a third term in office on Thursday, less than three weeks after elections that saw his movement lose ground in parliament.

"The head of state summoned prime minister Saad al Hariri and tasked him with forming a government," said a statement posted on social media by the office of President Michel Aoun.

The presidency made the announcement after Hariri was endorsed by enough members of parliament.

Hariri, 48, is now expected to start consultations to form a coalition government.

Recommended

His Future movement lost a third of its seats on May 6, when Lebanon held its first legislative election in nine years and voters reinforced the weight of the Shia group Hezbollah and its allies.

Lebanon's unique sectarian power-sharing arrangements provide for parliament to be split equally between Christians and Muslims and stipulate that the president be Maronite, the premier Sunni and the speaker Shia.

Speaker Nabih Berri, who has held the position since 1992, was given a new term on Wednesday.

Hariri has been prime minister since December 2016 and served his first term from 2009 to 2011.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'