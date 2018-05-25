Apologists have a habit of blaming victims for inviting violence upon themselves: she was wearing a short skirt, she was being provocative, she wanted it – she was asking for it!

In this respect, apartheid states are not so different.

Seventy years ago some 750,000 Palestinians were displaced from their land, forced into exile, rendered impoverished, homeless and stateless. In recognition of that historic crime, many of the descendants of that diaspora took part in The Great March of Return, a slow rolling flow of people moving toward the Israeli-Gaza border, toward the region of their former homes, towards the ghostly memory of a once bright future snatched away.

The image of those protestors, shabbily clothed, huddled by fires in the desert night, is one which evokes both great dignity and pity. For the Israeli state, however, it elicited only a cold murderous contempt, and in the weeks over which the protest unfolded, that state positioned soldiers and snipers at the border, weapons trained on the huddling human masses. Thousands were shot.

The Palestinian resistance to the slick, fortified Israeli killing machine is utterly heroic but utterly ineffective. The only thing Palestinians have left to sacrifice are their lives. Dozens have been killed including a number of children. Not a single Israeli soldier has been injured.

And yet, despite the utter disparity, the rapacious Israeli state is still prepared to inform us—without any hint of irony—that the responsibility for mass murder falls upon the victims themselves.

The protestors, you see—all "250,000" of them—were "violent rioters". They had been infiltrated by the “armed terrorists” of Hamas. They were being provocative. They had invited what happened to them. They were asking for it.

Erasing Palestinians

Martin Luther King once noted that the "arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."

Perhaps that will prove true for the Palestinians. Their deprivation, for so long invisible in much of the mainstream media, now seem to be garnering a greater amount of coverage and—gradually, tentatively—seems to be swinging more in their favour.

Recently the Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, herself an Israeli and an American, declined an invitation to receive the Genesis Prize in an apparent response to the slaughter of scores of unarmed protestors which occurred in Gaza at the outset of the Great March of Return.