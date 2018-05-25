WORLD
1 MIN READ
Climate change poses threat to coffee quality in Guatemala
Scientists say climate change is posing a growing threat to the amount and the quality of the coffee grown in Guatemala, where farmers must strive to adapt to the lack of rainfall.
Climate change poses threat to coffee quality in Guatemala
In this May 22, 2014 photo, harvested coffee beans are stored at a coffee plantation in Ciudad Vieja, Guatemala. The region’s thousands of coffee farmers grow the smooth-flavoured, aromatic Arabica beans enjoyed by coffee lovers around the world. / AP
May 25, 2018

Guatemala is one of the most famous coffee producers in the world. 

But scientists say climate change is posing a growing threat to the amount – and the quality – of the coffee it grows.  

Smaller farms are among the most vulnerable. To better adapt to the lack of rain fall, coffee producers have to diversify their production by planting new varieties along with shade tress to try and lower the temperature. 

Recommended

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan visited a family-run farm outside Guatemala City, and they say this is not enough to counteract the effects of climate change on their crops.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'