Colombia has almost completed its preparation for Sunday's presidential election.

More than 36 million voters will go to polling stations across the country to cast their ballot on Sunday.

The voting process will last for eight hours and ballot counting is expected to begin at 4 pm.

Colombia's capital city Bogota has a good security situation with the government having deployed more than 10,000 military police to maintain order and security around polling stations.

Five candidates will take part in the first round of the election.

According to Colombian law, if no political candidate wins the election outright with more than 50 percent of the votes on Sunday, a second round will be held for the two leading candidates in the first round on June 17.

The election will decide the future of peace with Marxist rebels and the nation's economic model as candidates from across the political spectrum compete with promises of jobs, safer streets and a crackdown on graft.

TRT World'sDimitri O'Donnell reports.

Campaigning in election

Right-wing contender Ivan Duque, a protégé of former President Alvaro Uribe, has long been polling ahead of five other candidates with about 40 percent of the vote.

Running second with about 30 percent is leftist former M19 rebel Gustavo Petro, a combative populist who has galvanised support from millions of young people fed up with Colombia's right-wing status quo.

Unreliable polls mean centrist Sergio Fajardo and centre-right German Vargas may have a shot.

Campaigning has been marked by candidates' accusations that their rivals will either collapse the economy or force Colombia back to the battlefield.

"These elections are among the most important we've lived since we've had a political consciousness," said Jorge Valderrama, who manages Colombia, Central America and the Caribbean for head of BNP Paribas. "The country's model is going to be decided."

Duque vs Petro