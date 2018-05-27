Today, Colombians will head to the polls to vote for a new president. But while the international press coverage of the country in the past two years has largely focused on the peace deal between the Colombian government and the left-wing FARC guerrilla in 2016, the presidential campaign has mostly veered away from the topic.

Instead, candidates have been trying to upsell their own brand of change as the best way forward for Colombia. But with the possibility of a run-off looming largely over the horizon, it seems like the peace vote that bitterly divided the country two years ago will again take centre stage if the country has to head to the polls for a second time in June.

The contenders

Currently, different electoral polls return different results for the frontrunners, but they all agree on one thing: Ivan Duque, the candidate annointed by former president and the main peace deal critic – and Alvaro Uribe to represent his right-wing Centro Democratico political movement, will obtain the largest share of the vote this Sunday. However, to be elected in the first round of voting in Colombia, a candidate must obtain at least 50 percent of the total vote, plus one vote. In the polls released last week, Duque ranges from 35 to 41 percent of intended votes, so a run-off looks likely.

In the runoff, the two candidates with the most votes will face off, but while Duque’s presence there seems to be a given, who would join him is still unclear.

All of last week’s polls have leftist former mayor of Bogota Gustavo Petro – who is running as the head of his Decentes political movement – in second place, ranging from 24 to 32 percent of intended votes. Somewhat behind is the centrist former mayor of Medellin and former Governor of Antioquia – running with Coalicion Colombia, a coalition between the centrist Partido Verde and the leftist Polo Democratico party – Sergio Fajardo (with polls putting him in the 14 to 18 percent range).

Also in with a chance is centre-right former senator, minister and vice president German Vargas Lleras (who polls between six and 16 percent). Vargas Lleras is officially running with a political movement called Mejor Con Vargas Lleras, but in reality he has the support of his controversial centre-right party Cambio Radical, which has featured many politicians imprisoned for corruption and even murder.

The Liberal Party candidate, Humberto de la Calle, who was the government’s chief negotiator with FARC, barely registers in polls, with something between two and four percent. FARC candidate Rodrigo Londoño (formerly known as commander “Timochenko”), meanwhile, retired from the race in March because of health issues. So it is clear that the protagonists of the peace negotiations will not be a factor in this first round of voting.

While both Fajardo and Vargas Lleras might seem far from second place, pollsters have been wrong before, most notably during the peace vote in November, 2016, when they predicted a resounding victory to the approval of the peace deal. However, the deal was rejected by barely 54,000 votes instead.

Changing course

Most analysts in the country expect some campaigns to benefit from their maquinaria, a Colombian colloquialism referring to the country-wide networks of local political barons who work tirelessly to get votes for a certain candidate – oftentimes engaging in illegal practices like buying votes, or forcing public officials to vote a certain way to keep their jobs – in exchange of public contracts or appointments to high-ranking jobs if their candidate wins.

Most likely, Vargas Lleras will be the candidate who will benefit the most from his maquinaria. And though maquinarias are a common sight in Colombian elections, there is something new this time around.