US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week threatened Iran with the "strongest sanctions in history" if the country's leadership did not change the course of its foreign and domestic policy.

It came weeks after the United States pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran.

Relations between Iran and the US have never recovered from the aftermath of the Islamic revolution during which more than 50 Americans were held hostage in the US embassy for 444 days in 1979.

But strained relations between the two countries is nothing new.