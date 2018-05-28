May 28, 2018
Medicine is becoming increasingly scarce as the Venezuelan economy implodes.
These shortages have forced thousands of people to migrate across the Colombian border and seek medical help ranging from vaccinations to broken bone treatments.
Although some relief is provided to Venezuelan patients, Colombia is a country with its own public health problems and the surge of Venezuelan patients is putting a strain on Colombian hospitals.
TRT World'sManuel Rueda reports from the border in the Colombian city of Cucuta.
SOURCE:TRT World