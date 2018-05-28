WORLD
Nigeria observes national mourning day for Benue victims
A national day of mourning has been declared in Nigeria on May 28, where people are calling for government intervention to end the violence between farmers and herders.
Clergymen gather beside white coffins containing the bodies of priests allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, as they pray ahead of their burial at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018. / AFP
May 28, 2018

In Nigeria, a national day of mourning is being observed on Monday by the Joint Nigeria Crisis Action Committee and is being held the day before Nigeria's Democracy Day. 

Hundreds have been killed in continuing violence between farmers and nomadic Fulani herdsmen since violence broke out in 2011 over shrinking resources.

Fighting between herdsmen and farmers escalated in January and the lives of 21 other people were also taken when a group attacked a church in April, as Catholics took to the streets calling for an end to the spiral of violence. 

The people of Benue believe Fulani herdsmen are allegedly responsible for the attack and are calling for government intervention to put an end to the bloodshed. 

TRT World'sWendy Agbo travelled to Benue state to find out more about this deadly conflict. 

SOURCE:TRT World
