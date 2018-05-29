Rival Libyan factions agreed on Tuesday to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10, an adviser to Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Seraj said following a meeting in Paris.

Taher al Sonni said in a tweet that four parties gathered at the talks had also agreed on "finalising a constitutional base for elections" by September 16.

Libya splintered following the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, and since 2014 has been divided into competing political and military factions based in Tripoli and the east. The United Nations is leading an effort to reunify the oil-rich nation and to organise national elections.

The Paris meeting, which included eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, Tripoli Prime Minister Fayez Seraj, and the leaders of rival parliamentary assemblies, aims to urge them to agree to general principles for ending Libya's crisis and moving towards elections.

"Positive that all Libya parties present at Paris conference agreed timeline leading to elections in December," Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said from inside the meeting. "Let us hope, and help them in keeping this important commitment."