WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nationalist Serb leader to run for Bosnia's tripartite presidency
Milorad Dodik says he will prioritise the interests of Bosnia's Serb-dominated region as he becomes a candidate to become president of a state he has repeatedly attacked as unviable and harmful for Serbs.
Nationalist Serb leader to run for Bosnia's tripartite presidency
Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, speaks after the results of a referendum over a disputed national holiday during an election rally in Pale, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on September 25, 2016. / Reuters
May 29, 2018

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who seeks the secession of Bosnia's Serb-dominated region, announced his official candidacy on Tuesday for the Serb seat in the country's inter-ethnic presidency in an October 7 vote.

Post-war Bosnia is made up of two autonomous regions, the Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic (RS), linked via a weak central government and a presidency comprised of Serb, Croat and Muslim Bosniak members.

Dodik looks an unlikely candidate to represent a state that he has repeatedly attacked as unviable and harmful for Serbs, but opted for the job as he cannot run again for president of Bosnia's Serb Republic after his second term expires in October.

His close ally Zeljka Cvijanovic, who now serves as RS prime minister, will run to replace him as the entity's president.

Dodik said he was sure of an election victory and that he would work solely in the interest of the Serb Republic.

"I am fully convinced that Republika Srpska will be strengthened in this way," Dodik said after a convention of his Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party (SNSD). "It will be a priority for me to put the interests of Republika Srpska first."

Recommended

Bosnia's presidency generally oversees its foreign relations although Dodik, if elected, is likely to try to use his Sarajevo-based post to improve the image of the RS.

He was blacklisted by the United States after he organised a referendum on a legally disputed RS national holiday despite a ban issued by Bosnia's constitutional court in 2016.

Dodik, who favours closer ties with Russia over those with the West, has also served three terms as RS prime minister since 1998, when the United States and other Western sponsors of Bosnia's peace process embraced him as a moderate Serb politician following the country's 1992-95 war.

But over the past decade he has switched to a nationalist course. He raised international alarm with his announcement of a referendum for RS independence in 2018, though he later cancelled the move.

A Bosniak-Croat referendum vote for Bosnian independence from then-federal Yugoslavia in 1992 was opposed by Serbs and led to three years of Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War Two. Bosnia was divided into two autonomous regions under the 1995 Dayton peace treaty.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'