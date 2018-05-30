Pakistan and India have agreed to stop trading artillery fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, and on Wednesday the situation was calm after months of routine skirmishes that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians.

Pakistan's military said late on Tuesday that local generals reached the understanding using a special hotline set up to defuse tensions in Kashmir, which is split and administered between Indian and Pakistani zones of control.

Both nuclear-armed powers claim Kashmir in its entirety, and the territorial dispute has ignited two wars between Pakistan and India since they gained independence in 1947.

TRT World's Neha Poonia in New Delhi and Kamran Yousaf in Islamabad explain the significance of the ceasefire between the two nuclear neighbours and what it means to the people of the disputed region.

A popular armed rebellion since 1989 for independence or the merger of the territory with Pakistan in India-administered Kashmir and brutal Indian crackdown has killed nearly 100,000 people.

Both sides "agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation, ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders," the Pakistani military said in a statement.

Restraint promised

It said that if future violence occurs in the disputed region, "restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander's level."

The Indian army confirmed the agreement, saying both sides had pledged to "undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation to ensure peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders."

The two sides also agreed to fully implement a 2003 ceasefire that has been repeatedly violated.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks, as both sides have launched artillery assaults across the de facto border Line of Control dividing the region.