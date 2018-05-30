A gun and bomb attack on the interior ministry in Kabul is over with all the attackers killed, the Afghan capital's police chief said, more than an hour after the unidentified gunmen launched their assault.

"The fighting is over, seven have all been killed by security forces between the first and second security perimeter," Kabul police chief Daud Amin said.

A security source told AFP news agency that a clearing operation was ongoing near Afghanistan's interior ministry.

Officials said the fighting left one policeman dead and five others wounded.

TRT World's Ali Latifi has more from Kabul.

Daesh claims responsibility

Daesh said it was behind the attack, but provided no immediate evidence for its claim.

The group released a statement online via its Amaq news agency.

Earlier, a senior police official said a car bomb was detonated near the ministry's entrance and then a gun battle between attackers and members of the security forces broke out.

A series of deadly attacks in Kabul this year have killed and wounded hundreds of people.

'Attackers were dressed like them'

"An RPG (rocket propelled grenade) hit near the place where we were standing. We escaped to the other side of the road, some people were wounded then the police took us out of here. The attackers were dressed like them (like police)," Mohammad Safi, a witness said.