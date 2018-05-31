The future of Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hung in the balance on Thursday, with the opposition Socialists a whisker away from forcing him out of office as deputies began debating a no-confidence motion against his government.

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez needs an absolute majority of 176 votes to become Spain’s new prime minister, and information from various parties suggested he had secured 175 as the parliamentary session got under way.

Rajoy’s departure would trigger a second political crisis in southern Europe, further unnerving financial markets already wrong-footed by failed attempts to form a government in Italy three months after a national election.

The no-confidence vote is scheduled for Friday afternoon, and Sanchez was on Thursday morning trying to win over the Basque Nationalist Party, which has five seats and was due to make a final decision during the afternoon, when its leadership holds an extraordinary meeting.

TRT World spoke to journalist Jaime Velazquez, who has the latest from Madrid.

The Basque party backed Rajoy’s budget as recently as last week in parliament but is considering removing its support following a court ruling that sentenced dozens of people linked to the ruling People’s Party (PP) to decades in prison in a long-running corruption trial.