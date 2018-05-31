Denmark joined some other European countries in deciding on Thursday to ban garments that cover the face, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa.

In a 75-30 vote with 74 absentees, Danish lawmakers approved the law presented by the centre-right governing coalition. The government says that it is not aimed at any religion and does not ban headscarves, turbans or the traditional Jewish skull cap.

However, the law is popularly known as the "Burqa Ban" and is mostly seen as being directed at the dress worn by some conservative Muslim women. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.

Police to enforce

Justice Minister Soeren Pape Poulsen said that it will be up to police officers to use their "common sense" when they see people violating the law that enters into force August 1.