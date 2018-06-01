June 1, 2018
Turkey is aiming to strengthen its security situation along the border with Syria and reinforce de-escalation zones in its war-torn neighbour after June 24 elections, analysts say.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already said in recent weeks that there will be more operations in Syria.
Turkey's economy is another area which needs focus following the presidential and parliamentary elections, analysts say.
TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports on post-election challenges.
SOURCE:TRT World