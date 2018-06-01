TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey eyes to strengthen security, economy after polls
Campaigning is well underway in Turkey for presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24. We take a look at some of the post-election challenges.
Turkey eyes to strengthen security, economy after polls
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announces his governing AK Party's manifesto in Ankara, Turkey, May 24, 2018. / Reuters
June 1, 2018

Turkey is aiming to strengthen its security situation along the border with Syria and reinforce de-escalation zones in its war-torn neighbour after June 24 elections, analysts say.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already said in recent weeks that there will be more operations in Syria.

Turkey's economy is another area which needs focus following the presidential and parliamentary elections, analysts say.

Recommended

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports on post-election challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal