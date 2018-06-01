An anti-establishment government took power in Italy on Friday after a last-ditch coalition deal was hammered out to end months of political turmoil, narrowly avoiding snap elections in the eurozone's third largest economy.

New Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his cabinet – the first populist government in an EU-founding member – were sworn in by President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace.

The ceremony brought long sought-after stability to the country following months of political drama that had worried financial markets and Italy's EU partners.

Just days ago fresh elections had seemed inevitable, but on Thursday, President Sergio Mattarella named political novice Conte as prime minister for the second time in less than a fortnight and approved his revised government forged by the nationalist League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

"The new right is in power," said left-leaning daily La Repubblica.

Journalist Laura Silvia Battaglia speaks to TRT World about Italy's new government and its impact.

European powerhouse Germany vowed an "open" stance towards the new government, but European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told Italians they needed to "do more work, less corruption" and stop blaming the EU for their woes.

The new coalition plans to reject austerity and increasing spending and also wants to renegotiate EU treaties and review the bloc's economic governance.

Its ambitious economic proposals – which include a monthly basic income for Italy's poorest and a two tier "flat" tax – have worried Brussels and financial markets given Italy's massive 2.3 trillion euro ($2.7 trillion) debt.

Olive branch

The coalition deal turns the page on months of political turmoil following an inconclusive election in March which had raised jitters among Italy's European partners.

Italian media reported that the lineup will face a vote of confidence on Monday or Tuesday in both houses of parliament, which it is almost certain to win thanks to Five Star and the League's combined majority in parliament.

Mattarella had triggered a fresh crisis at the weekend when he vetoed eurosceptic Paolo Savona as economy minister in a previously proposed Five Star-League government.