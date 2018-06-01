The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that sought to explore ways to ensure "international protection" for Palestinian civilians as the council prepared Friday to vote on a competing US proposal to condemn Hamas over the recent escalation of violence in Gaza.

The vote came after weeks of urgent discussions that had highlighted deep divisions in the UN's most powerful body about how to respond to the bloodshed.

In vetoing the Arab-backed measure drafted by Kuwait, US Ambassador Nikki Haley called it "grossly one-sided" for demanding that the Israeli military halt "the use of any excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force" while not mentioning Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.

"This resolution is wildly inaccurate in its characterisation of recent events in Gaza" and "would harm any efforts toward peace," she said.

But Kuwaiti Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi said the veto stood to exacerbate the problems in Gaza.

"It will increase the sentiment of despair among the Palestinians," he said.

The proposed US resolution, meanwhile, deletes the reference to Israeli force and protecting Palestinians. Instead, it demands that Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups stop "all violent activity and provocative actions" in Gaza.