Thousands of Palestinians, including hundreds of medical workers in white uniforms, took part Saturday in the funeral procession of a colleague who was shot dead by Israeli troops the previous day along the Israel-Gaza border fence.

Relatives say 21-year-old Razan al-Najjar was a volunteer paramedic who had helped evacuate and treat the wounded during weeks of cross-border violence.

She is just the second female fatality out of more than 119 killed since the deadly border protest campaign began in late March.

Speaking to TRT World at the funeral, Najjar's mother said, "I want all the world to wake up and see, what was the guilt of my daughter? What was her crime for this to happen to her? They killed her on purpose."

"With our souls and blood we redeem you martyr Razan," cried mourners as the body was brought to her home for a last farewell before burial.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd has reports from Gaza.

Speaking at al-Najjar's funeral, Khaled al-Batsh, one of the protest organisers, called on Gazans to "continue the return marches and break the (Israeli) siege with peaceful tools".

Ambulances and medical crews attended the funeral, with her father holding the white blood-stained medics' jacket she wore when she was shot, as mourners called for revenge.

Residents said al-Najjar was a popular figure at the protest sites and pictures depicting her as an angel circulated on Palestinian social media.

After the funeral, dozens of mourners headed to the fence and started throwing stones at the Israeli soldiers on the other side. The Palestinian Health Ministry said five protesters were wounded by Israeli fire.

Israeli forces killed al-Najjar on Friday as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border, according to health officials and a witness.

The Palestinian Medical Relief Society said al-Najjar was shot "as she was attempting to provide first aid to an injured protester", with three other first responders also hit by live fire on Friday.

"Shooting at medical personnel is a war crime under the Geneva conventions," the PMRC said in a statement, demanding "an immediate international response to Israeli humanitarian law violations in Gaza".