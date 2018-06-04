A roadmap drawn up by Turkey and the US will pave way for people forcefully displaced by YPG and PKK terrorists in Manbij, Syria, to return home, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Monday.

Speaking in Washington after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "First Turkey and the US will work on details of the roadmap to rid Manbij, Syria of the YPG/PKK terror group."

The road map will be implemented in less than six months, he said.

Urging Washington not to go off on a tangent particularly on the issue of Syria, he said the two sides need to be honest in terms of building a better relationship.

Emphasising that the purpose of the road map is to ensure the security and stability of Manbij, Cavusoglu said it would be implemented in stages focused on removing the YPG/PKK from the ground and government organisations.

It also involves joint US-Turkish patrols and a new administration run by locals.

He said the purpose of the roadmap is essentially for Washington to remain faithful to its promise given in 2016 to keep the YPG from running the governing council in Manbij.

The plan might be extended to other regions of Syria in order to allow people forcefully displaced to return home.

If the Manbij issue was resolved, it would address part of a major issue dividing Ankara and Washington.