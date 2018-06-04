Slovenia looked set for a period of political uncertainty on Monday after an inconclusive parliamentary election in which the anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) won the most seats but fell well short of a majority.

The lack of a clear outcome from Sunday's election dented Slovenian bond prices and the country's main business forum urged speedy coalition talks to avert any damage to the booming economy.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor will later this week meet SDS leader Janez Jansa, presidential spokeswoman Spela Vovk said, without elaborating.

The president has previously said he would nominate the leader of the biggest party as prime minister in the next couple of weeks, but Jansa may struggle to win sufficient parliamentary support to lead the next government.

Coalition talks

The centre-right SDS, which has the support of neighbouring Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, won 25 of the 90 parliamentary seats, but most of the other eight parties have said they will not join a coalition with the SDS.

"We hope that a broad coalition can be formed which would include centre-right and centre-left parties and would have a programme that would enable further economic growth," said the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sonja Smuc.

"Political instability or a weak government without a clear development programme could mean troubles for the economy and lower economic growth," she told Reuters.

Jansa, a two-time former prime minister, said on Sunday the SDS would invite all other parliamentary parties to coalition talks.

Parliament must hold its first session within 20 days and the president then has 30 days to nominate a candidate for prime minister.