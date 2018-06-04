Serena Williams tried to play through the pain of an injured chest muscle. Eventually, barely able to serve, she knew she had to call off her Grand Slam comeback.

Williams pulled out of the French Open less than an hour before she was supposed to face Maria Sharapova in a fourth-round showdown on Monday, the most-anticipated match of the tournament so far. The announcement came two days after the 36-year-old American initially felt something was wrong during a singles victory. But she hid that bit of information — even from her coach — and a day after Williams struggled through a doubles loss with her sister, Venus.

This was Williams' first major tournament in 16 months, and her first as a mother. She was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January 2017 for her 23rd Grand Slam singles championship, the most for anyone during tennis' 50-year professional era. Her baby was born last September.

"I have given up so much to be here. There is times where I'm on the court and I'm practicing, and I look on the monitor, and I see my daughter and she's playing, and I want to be there," Williams said. "But I know that these are the sacrifices you have to make to live out your dream. And I have made every sacrifice that I could. So it's extremely disappointing."

Her voice trembled a bit during a brief news conference, where she explained she will get an MRI on Tuesday and consult with doctors before figuring out what comes next. Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said in an interview that an ultrasound revealed the injury to the muscle, but the extent wasn't clear.

"The fact that I physically can't serve at all is a good indication that maybe I should just go back to the drawing board and stay positive," Williams said, "and try to get better and not get it to a point where it could be a lot worse."

In a statement released by the tournament, Sharapova wished Williams "a speedy recovery." This would have been their 22nd career meeting; Williams has won 19, including the past 18. Because of the withdrawal, this does not count as a victory for Sharapova, who will play 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza on Wednesday.

Oddly enough, Muguruza didn't have to put forth much effort in the fourth round, either. Her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko, stopped because of an injury after only two games.

No. 1 Simona Halep, a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, will play former No. 1 Angelique Kerber, a two-time major champion elsewhere, in Wednesday's other quarterfinal after both picked up easy straight-set wins in the fourth round.

The quarterfinals Tuesday are Sloane Stephens vs. Daria Kasatkina, and Madison Keys vs. Yulia Putintseva. Kasatkina eliminated Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that resumed on Monday after being suspended a night earlier because of darkness at 3-all in the second set.