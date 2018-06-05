Hungarian civic groups are asking the government to drop a draft bill seeking to criminalise their work with asylum-seekers and refugees.

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee and Amnesty International said on Monday that the bill "criminalises humanitarian and legal assistance," threatening them with prison terms of up to a year.

Helsinki Committee co-chair Marta Pardavi told reporters that the bill, whose debate is scheduled to start on Tuesday in parliament, "has no place in a civilised country, in the EU, in a state under the rule of law."