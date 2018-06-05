Western sanctions against Russia haven't worked and both Moscow and the West would benefit from lifting them, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Tuesday as he visited Austria — one of the European Union's more Moscow-friendly members.

Putin, making his first foreign trip since being sworn in for a fourth term, said the restrictions are "harmful for everyone — those who initiated them and those who are targeted by them."

The United States, the European Union and other Western allies imposed a slew of sanctions against Moscow over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine who are fighting the government.

Coupled with a drop in oil prices, the sanctions contributed to Russia's two-year recession.

The Russian economy has rebounded, however, and Putin emphasised that lifting the sanctions would answer common interests. He said both Russia and the EU would benefit from resuming full-scale cooperation.

Putin spoke after meeting liberal President Alexander Van der Bellen. He had meetings later on Tuesday with conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, whose nationalist Freedom Party entered the government in December as the junior coalition partner.

Over the weekend, Strache — whose party has ties with the main Kremlin party, United Russia — called for the EU to lift sanctions against Russia.

Van der Bellen said Austria "has always striven to contribute to reducing tensions, and we will do so now and in the future." But he stressed that, on sanctions, "Austria acts and will act in harmony with the European Union."

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood weighs in on Putin's visit to Austria.