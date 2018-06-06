Jordan's King Abdullah tasked a former World Bank economist on Tuesday with forming a new government and called for broad talks on a planned income tax law that has provoked the country's biggest protests in years.

The king appointed Harvard-educated Omar al Razzaz after accepting Hani Mulki's resignation as prime minister, attempting to defuse public anger over IMF-driven reforms.

Razzaz had previously held senior positions in the World Bank and is considered a reformer.

The move came after anti-government protests continued on Tuesday despite Mulki's resignation. Mulki had led the push for the austerity measures.

Several thousand Jordanians marched toward the office of outgoing Prime Minister Hani Mulki overnight and into early Tuesday, demanding the government scrap proposed tax increases which critics say mostly target the poor and the middle class.

Riot police scuffled with some of the marchers, trying to keep them away from the building, but the fifth street protest in as many days was largely peaceful.

Mulki resigned as Jordan's King Abdullah II tries to defuse the biggest protests in the kingdom in several years.

The monarch, who has the ultimate say on policy decisions, promised change, but gave no specifics on possible reforms.

Protest organisers have said they seek real change, including a rescinding of the tax bill, and that personnel changes at the top are irrelevant without fundamental reforms.

In the march, which started late Monday, some of the protesters chanted, "No to Mulki, No to Razzaz."

Jordan at a crossroads

King Abdullah also said on Tuesday that the country is "at a crossroads."