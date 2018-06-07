Spain's new Socialist government announced on Wednesday a female-dominated Cabinet, including women appointed to key positions overseeing the national economy, finance and defense.

The new government includes 11 female ministers and five men, as well as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who said it is the first time since Spain returned to a democratic system in the late 1970s that there are more women than men in the Cabinet.

Nadia Calvino, who has been director general for the budget at the European Union's Commission since 2014, was appointed as the minister in charge of the eurozone's fourth largest economy.

Margarita Robles was named defense minister, and Maria Jesus Montero will be finance minister. The posts of justice minister and education minister also went to women.

Sanchez informed King Felipe VI of the appointments before announcing them. The new ministers are to take office on Thursday.

No-confidence motion

Sanchez on Friday won a no-confidence vote against the government of Mariano Rajoy, prime minister since 2011, following a corruption scandal involving several former members of the conservative Popular Party.