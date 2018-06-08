After 43 seasons, the Washington Capitals are finally sitting on top of hockey.

Lars Eller scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:37 to play, and the Capitals raised the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history after a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Devante Smith-Pelly tied it with a full-stretch goal midway through the final period of the Capitals' fourth consecutive victory over the Golden Knights, whose incredible expansion season finally ended in the desert.

So did the Capitals' agonizing wait for their first championship since the franchise's debut in 1974. After so many years of postseason flops and crushing disappointment, these Capitals won their fourth consecutive closeout game with a tenacious third-period comeback.

Captain Alex Ovechkin, who scored an early power-play goal, and his teammates are Washington's first championship hockey team — and the city's first champion in a major pro sport since the Redskins won the Super Bowl in early 1992.

Ovechkin won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP after scoring his franchise-record 15th goal of the postseason. When he received the Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, he shouted "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!" through his gap-toothed grin before skating away and hoisting the prize over his head for a victory lap in front of thousands of red-clad fans.

"We did it"

"We did it," Ovechkin said. "That's all that matters. Look at the smiles on my teammates. This is something you'll never forget. This moment, I'll remember for the rest of my life. I'm so happy. It's unbelievable."

After Vegas won the opener, the Capitals capped their four-game surge by rallying from a third-period deficit in this cathartic Game 5, banishing so many years of playoff failure with big goals and rugged play across their lineup.

Braden Holtby made 28 saves in Game 5, outplaying three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury in the other net one final time.

The Caps couldn't win a Cup without a little late weirdness, however: The game clock stopped working on the T-Mobile Arena scoreboards during the final minutes, and the Capitals angrily protested while they played on. Vegas never got close to a tying goal. Reilly Smith scored a go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Golden Knights, who won seven of their first eight home playoff games before dropping the last two.

Greatest debut?

The defeat ends the incredible inaugural season of the Golden Knights, who became the NHL's 31st franchise last fall and immediately launched into arguably the greatest debut in modern pro sports history.