International Criminal Court judges are set to deliver their judgment in the appeal by former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba against his convictions and an 18-year prison sentence for atrocities committed by his forces in the Central African Republic.

Bemba, 55, was found guilty in June 2016, as a military commander of two counts of crimes against humanity and three war crimes for a campaign of murder, rape and pillaging by his troops in 2002 and 2003.

He denied responsibility for the crimes.