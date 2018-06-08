WORLD
2 MIN READ
ICC to deliver appeals ruling in former Congo VP conviction
International judges will on June 8, 2018, hand down a verdict in the appeal of disgraced former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba, fighting his conviction for war crimes and an 18-year jail term.
ICC to deliver appeals ruling in former Congo VP conviction
In this file photo taken on December 2, 2009, former Congolese rebel warlord and Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba attends a hearing at the International Criminal Court in the Hague. / AFP
June 8, 2018

International Criminal Court judges are set to deliver their judgment in the appeal by former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba against his convictions and an 18-year prison sentence for atrocities committed by his forces in the Central African Republic.

Bemba, 55, was found guilty in June 2016, as a military commander of two counts of crimes against humanity and three war crimes for a campaign of murder, rape and pillaging by his troops in 2002 and 2003. 

He denied responsibility for the crimes.

Recommended

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have appealed his sentence, urging judges to raise it to 25 years.

The case ending Friday afternoon is significant as it was the first ICC prosecution to focus heavily on sexual crimes in an armed conflict. 

Bemba also was the first person convicted by the court based on command responsibility.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'