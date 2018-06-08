The United States appears to have recognised Turkey’s national security concerns and agreed to remove the PKK-affiliated YPG group from the Syrian city of Manbij after a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo on Monday in Washington.

The two have unveiled a roadmap that presents a three-stage process for withdrawal of the YPG from the Sunni Arab-majority city that lies just 30 km (19 miles) south of the Turkish border.

“Intelligence, military and defence officials, as well as diplomats, are set to hold a preparatory meeting in 10 days to lay the groundwork for the implementation of the roadmap, which will take less than six months,” Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

“After the YPG terrorists withdraw from Manbij, Turkey and the US will jointly provide security in Manbij,” he said.

A Turkish diplomat who spoke to TRT World on condition of anonymity said the YPG would start to leave the city early in July, probably on the 4th or 5th, and it would be disarmed.

The YPG's withdrawal process will be completed within 90 days, the new administration of the city will be made up of people who reflect its ethnic composition, the source said.

Contradicting messages from the US

Turkish sources laid out a clear timeline for the withdrawal, on the other hand, US officials and their staunch allies on the ground sent contradictory messages to their Turkish counterparts, raising questions in Ankara about Washington’s sincerity on the move.

“There are other elements that will take considerably longer. So I don’t think that the time frames that I’ve seen reported in the press reflect anything concrete,” a senior US state department official, who didn’t want to be named, told reporters on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Mohammed Abu Adel, the head of the Manbij Military Council, which is established and led by the YPG terror group and includes a small number of Arab elements with the encouragement of the US, said no Turkish forces or allied Syrian groups will be deployed in Manbij as per the Turkish-US deal.

The comments came following his meeting with a US delegation to the town that included the commander of the US-led international coalition to fight against Daesh, Major General James Jarrard, and veteran Middle East diplomat William Roebuck.

An American promise not kept

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and the EU regard as a terrorist group. PKK has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years and the fighting has left more than 40,000 dead, including civilians.

The group declared its desire for an autonomous region in northern Syria since the beginning of the Syrian conflict.

However, Washington has chosen the group as an ally on the ground against Daesh in Syria despite Ankara’s protest.

In an attempt to calm down its ally, the US formed the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of Syrian militants from different ethnic groups in 2015. However, it was just a rebranding, the group is dominated by the YPG.

Backed by the US, they started an operation to capture the strategic Manbij city from the Daesh group in 2016.

Turkey protested the operation and demanded the immediate removal of the group from the city as it poses a threat to the nation.

The Obama administration had promised Turkey that the YPG wouldn’t stay in Manbij, and that the group would withdraw to the east of the Euphrates river after the fight had concluded in the city.

Ten days later, on the day when then US vice president Joe Biden visited Ankara, Turkey began Operation Euphrates Shield, its first military operation in northern Syria to defeat Daesh.

The operation held strategic importance, as it took place between Manbij and Afrin and prevented a possible YPG-controlled corridor that would have posed a threat to Turkish national security.

“We have made it absolutely clear to the elements that were part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the YPG that participated, that they must move back across the river. They cannot, will not, and under no circumstances get American support if they do not keep that commitment, period,” then US vice president Joe Biden said during a visit to Ankara in August 2016.

The promise was not kept.

Pentagon vs the White House

A year later, the US announced a military operation against Daesh in Raqqa, the de facto capital of the group since 2014.