WORLD
1 MIN READ
Four injured in accident outside German mosque
Officials say the driver, a 29-year-old woman, had lost control of her vehicle and knocked into pedestrians outside a mosque.
Four injured in accident outside German mosque
Some reports say the woman had a heart attack, while others say her vehicle had technical issues. / AA
June 10, 2018

Four German civilians were injured after they were knocked by a vehicle after Friday prayers at a mosque in west Germany.

Officials say the driver, a 29-year-old woman, had lost control of her vehicle and knocked into the pedestrians outside the mosque.

Some reports say she had a heart attack while driving, while other reports say she had technical issues with her vehicle.

Recommended

A police investigation found no evidence of foul play or terror.

The incident took place in Altena town in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'