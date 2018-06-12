Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned by Israeli police on Tuesday for the first time in an investigation into a $2 billion deal over the sale of German Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel, but is not a suspect, police said.

The deal for three submarines and four patrol vessels has been the subject of a corruption investigation since late 2016 after Israel's Channel 10 TV reported that Netanyahu's personal lawyer also represented the local agent of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, raising concerns of a conflict of interest.

The attorney, David Shimron, has denied wrongdoing and said he never discussed the deal with Netanyahu, a distant relation.

Police investigators questioned Netanyahu at his Jerusalem residence.

Israeli media initially reported the police had focused on a separate corruption probe into Netanyahu's dealings with Israel's main telecoms company.

'He is not a suspect'

"The prime minister gave testimony in Case 3000, the submarines case, for the first time. He is not a suspect," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.