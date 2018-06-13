North Korean state media said on Wednesday the US President Donald Trump had agreed to lift sanctions against the North in addition to providing security guarantees in the summit with the North's leader Kim Jong-un the previous day.

Trump agreed on step-by-step denuclearisation process by North in return for US concessions, the US president was cited by North Korea's official KCNA news agency.

It said Trump made the promise after pledging to end joint military exercises with South Korea, which provoked mixed reaction in the US.

There was no immediate comment about sanctions from the US side.

Trump and Kim met in Singapore on Tuesday – an unprecedented encounter that saw the leader of the world's most powerful democracy shake hands with the third generation scion of a dynastic dictatorship, standing as equals in front of their nations' flags.

Donald Trump's supporters have hailed the summit with Kim Jong-un a triumph in diplomatic relations.

Leaders agree to visit each other's country

Kim said it was "urgent" for North Korea and the US to halt "irritating and hostile military actions against each other" during talks on Tuesday with Trump and other US officials, KCNA said.

Kim said both countries should commit to avoid antagonising each other and take legal, institutional steps to guarantee it, the North's state media said.

Kim and Trump invited each other to their respective countries and both leaders "gladly accepted", KCNA reported.

