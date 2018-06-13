Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday he will deliver a national apology to victims of institutional child sexual abuse and their families on October 22.

The upcoming apology was sparked by a five-year inquiry into child sexual abuse which delved into more than 8,000 cases of sexual misconduct largely committed at religious and state-run institutions responsible for the safety of children.

"Now that we've uncovered the shocking truth, we must do everything in our power to honour the bravery of the thousands of people who came forward," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that there were 409 recommendations, of which 84 were already being dealt with in a redress scheme that provides financial and legal services to victims.

Of the 409 recommendations 122 were directed "partly or wholly" directed at the federal government.

Turnbull said on Wednesday the government would adopt 104 of the 122 recommendations posed by the inquiry, called a Royal Commission.

The government is still considering the remaining 18 recommendations, including a proposal that Australia introduce a law forcing religious leaders to report child abuse.