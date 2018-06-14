Syria's Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday his regime was still pursuing a political solution for Syria’s rebel-held southwest, but will use military force if this fails.

"We are giving the political process a chance. If that doesn’t succeed, we have no other option but to liberate it by force,” Assad said in an interview with Iranian channel Al Alam Newspublished in an English translation by Syrian state news agency SANA.

The southwest, bordering Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, is one of the remaining parts of Syria still outside the control of the state after seven years of conflict.

Assad’s forces have recovered swathes of territory from the opposition and rebels with the help of Russian air power and Iran-backed militias.

Assad has repeatedly pledged to take back “every inch” of Syria.

Since last year, a 'de-escalation' deal brokered by Russia, the United States and Jordan has contained fighting in the southwest.

Washington has voiced concern about reports of an impending Syrian army offensive there, warning of “firm and appropriate measures” in response to any violations of the ceasefire.

“Contacts are still ongoing between the Russians, the Americans and the Israelis,” Assad said, when asked whether the situation in the southwest would be decided through reconciliation or military means.