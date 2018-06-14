A senior journalist and his two police bodyguards were fatally shot on Thursday by unknown assailants in India-administered Kashmir, police and the journalist's colleagues said.

Shujaat Bukhari was shot as he left his office in Srinagar, the disputed region's main city.

Bukhari, who was a group editor for three daily newspapers and a weekly, including the English-language daily Rising Kashmir, was targeted as he was getting into his vehicle.

Bukhari and one police bodyguard were declared dead on arrival at a hospital. The other bodyguard died later.

Police said the assailants came on a motorbike and fired a volley of bullets toward the victims, leaving Bukhari and his guards in a pool of blood.

Witnesses said Bukhari died on the spot while the assailants fled immediately.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

'I saw him in a pool of blood'

He died before he could get medical aid, said Mohammed Omar, the group manager of Bukhari's newspapers.

"I would always accompany him to his vehicle when he would leave the office. I did the same today but I stopped half way as I got a phone call. In the meantime as he left I heard sounds of intense firing. I rushed to his vehicle where I saw him in a pool of blood," Omar said.

Fellow journalists were on the scene soon afterward. Bukhari was slumped over in the back seat, and one of the police bodyguards had a gruesome head wound.

A protected journalist

Bukhari was a protected journalist, guarded by two armed police round the clock, in a region where political violence and threats to journalists is common.

His final tweet, sent just a few hours before his murder, was a link to his website's reporting of the UN human rights chief calling for a major investigation into abuses committed by both India and Pakistan in Kashmir.