Syrian regime shelling on a rebel-held southern region has killed at least six civilians, hours after a US warning not to jeopardise talks on the area's fate, a monitoring group said on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the casualties, who included two children, were killed in shelling on two villages in the north of Daraa province.

The Britain-based monitor, which relies on a large network of sources inside Syria, said the shelling came from army positions that had recently received reinforcements.

The US state department had on Thursday warned Damascus against any military action that could scupper ongoing talks aimed at finding a settlement for the complex southern front.

"We reiterate that any Syrian government military actions against the southwest de-escalation zone risk broadening the conflict," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"We affirm again that the United States will take firm and appropriate measures in response to Syrian government violations in this area."

Highest toll since agreement

The United States, Russia and Jordan agreed to a de-escalation deal in the southern province, and negotiations are continuing in a bid to reach a deal that would remove the need for an offensive by the regime.