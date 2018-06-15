Children as young as 12 and other vulnerable migrants have been physically abused, detained and forcibly returned to Italy by French border guards in breach of international norms, Oxfam said on Friday.

The "Nowhere but Out" report comes amid tensions between France and Italy over French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of Rome over its rejection of a migrant ship carrying 629 people rescued from the Mediterranean.

Oxfam said some 16,500 refugees and migrants – a quarter of them unaccompanied children – passed through Ventimiglia, a small town about seven kilometres (four miles) from the French border, in the nine months to April.

The report said children complained about being "physically and verbally abused, and detained overnight in cells without food, water or blankets and with no access to an official guardian," – all contrary to French and EU law.

Stealing from children

Oxfam staff and partners said there were cases where border guards cut the soles of the shoes of child migrants or stole their phone SIM cards.

"In one case, a very young Eritrean girl was forced to walk back across the border along a road with no pavement carrying her 40-day-old baby," it said.

Most of the migrants were fleeing persecution and war in countries such as Sudan, Eritrea, Syria and Afghanistan.

Many of them are trying to reach other countries like France, Britain, Sweden and Germany where they hope to join relatives or friends.

"Since France tightened border controls in 2015, thousands of people have been stranded in Ventimiglia without sufficient assistance or access to basic services," Oxfam said.

"Hundreds of refugees and other migrants sleep rough under a flyover, with no access to drinkable water, shelter or heating."

'Pushed us off the train'