Houthi forces fought to keep control of the airport in Yemen's main port city of Hudaida on Sunday as Saudi-led coalition air strikes struck the compound.

"Coalition airplanes carried out more than 20 raids until now and shook the city," resident Akram Yihya said by telephone. "We can clearly hear fighting and missiles landing in an area near the airport."

TRT World'sSarah Balter reports.

About 20,000 troops, mostly Yemenis from various factions led by United Arab Emirates forces and backed by warplanes and Apache attack helicopters, have been fighting to dislodge the Iranian-backed Houthis since 2015.

The coalition wants to restore an internationally recognised government in exile and thwart what Riyadh and Abu Dhabi believe are arch-foe Iran's ambitions to dominate the region.

Losing Hudaida would cut supply lines from the Red Sea to their stronghold in the capital Sanaa.

The Western-backed military alliance which, despite superior weaponry and firepower, has failed to defeat the Houthis in a three-year war that has killed 10,000 people and created the world's most urgent humanitarian crisis.

As air raids pounded Houthi fortifications in the airport, Houthi fighters blocked the main road from Hudaida to Sanaa with mounds of earth and chunks of asphalt to prevent coalition troops from advancing.

"The air strikes and missiles are shaking the city's houses," said resident Khaled Sharaf.

People living near the airport said bullets were hitting their homes as fighting raged.

Civilians have already endured air strikes, port blockades, hunger and a cholera epidemic since the conflict erupted.

US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from Iran's nuclear deal and his embrace of nuclear state North Korea have added to Tehran's isolation and put pressure on the Islamic Republic to preserve its interests in Yemen and other Arab states.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said the military alliance led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE was taking into consideration a "fragile humanitarian situation," avoiding civilian casualties in addition to military calculations.

Gargash, speaking to reporters in Dubai on Monday, estimated the number of Houthi fighters in Hodeidah at between 2,000 to 3,000. He declined to reveal the size of coalition forces but said they had "numerical superiority."

Sandal-shod fighters

The Houthis, mountain fighters who seized Sanaa in 2014, gained valuable experience in a series of guerrilla wars with Yemen's national army and a brief border war with Saudi Arabia.

Armed mostly with AK-47 assault rifles, they have advanced on sandal-shod feet and by pickup trucks in battles across Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries.

That may give them an advantage in street-to street combat if fighting extends to the densely populated neighbourhoods of Hudaida, a city home to around 600,000 people.

Riyadh has accused the Houthis of using Hudaida port to smuggle Iranian-made weapons, including missiles used to target Saudi cities — accusations denied by the group and Tehran.