The United States withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday accusing it of a "chronic bias against Israel," a move that activists warned would make advancing human rights globally even more difficult.

Standing with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Russia, China, Cuba and Egypt for thwarting US efforts to reform the council.

She also criticised countries which shared US values and encouraged Washington to remain but "were unwilling to seriously challenge the status quo."

The United States is halfway through a three-year term on the main UN rights body and the Trump administration had long threatened to quit if the 47-member Geneva-based body was not overhauled.

"Look at the council membership, and you see an appalling disrespect for the most basic rights," said Haley, citing Venezuela, China, Cuba and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Haley also said the "disproportionate focus and unending hostility toward Israel is clear proof that the council is motivated by political bias, not by human rights."

She said the US withdrawal from the Human Rights Council "is not a retreat from our human rights commitments."

UN chief laments US decision

Reacting to the US decision, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed regret, saying he would "have much preferred" for the United States to remain.

"The UN's human rights architecture plays a very important role in the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide," he said in a statement from his office.

'Disappointing' news

The top United Nations human rights official voiced dismay at US decision, saying that Washington should step up its engagement given the number of violations worldwide.

The decision was "disappointing, if not really surprising news," Zeid Raad al Hussein said in a tweet, adding: "Given the state of #human rights in today's world, the US should be stepping up, not stepping back."

Zeid, in his final address to the 47-member forum on Monday, called on the Trump administration to end its "unconscionable" policy of separating children from undocumented migrant parents entering the United States at the border with Mexico.