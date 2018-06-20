Survivors of one of Syria's deadliest air attacks this year have been to speaking to TRT World.

On June 7, at least 51 people were killed in air strikes on the town of Zardana, in Idlib province.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes were likely carried out by Russian war planes.

"War planes, which are likely Russian, targeted the village of Zardana in northern rural Idlib and caused the highest death toll in a single attack on the region since late March," Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the Britain-based war monitor said.

However, Russia denied that its war planes carried out the air strikes.