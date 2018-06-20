US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to keep immigrant families together at border, but said the "zero-tolerance" prosecution policy will continue.

Trump, addressing what his administration has characterised as an unwanted side effect of his zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration, signed the order to keep families who illegally cross the US southern border together as they await immigration proceedings.

"It's about keeping families together while at the same time making sure that we have a very powerful, very strong border," Trump told reporters as he signed the measure, adding that he doesn't like the sight of children being separated from their families.

He said, "We are keeping families together."

Vice President Mike Pence added that they are calling upon Congress to change the laws. Trump added that the word "compassion" came into it.

Trump has been trying to win over congressional support on immigration amid a crisis along the border involving the separation of immigrant children from their families.

Trump's remarks came after reports that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has been working on executive action that would end the separation process.

Major crisis for Trump administration

The effort to end what has become a major crisis for the Trump administration was outlined by two people familiar with Nielsen's thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the effort before its official announcement.

The effort marks a dramatic departure for an administration that has been insisting, wrongly, that it has no choice but to separate families apprehended at the border because of the law and a court decision.

Nielsen, the president and other officials have repeatedly said the only way to end the practice is for Congress to pass new legislation, though both Democrats and some Republicans have said the president could reverse it with a simple phone call.

The news in recent days has been dominated by searing images of children held in cages at border facilities, as well as audio recordings of young children crying for their parents.