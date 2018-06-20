CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Comedian Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande
Grande and Davidson went public about dating in late May through their social media accounts a few weeks after ending their previous relationships. Celebrity media reported that they were engaged.
Comedian Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande
This combination of pictures created on June 12, 2018 shows Singer Ariana Grande arriving for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Pete Davidson attends the 2014 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 20, 2014 in New York City. / AFP
June 20, 2018

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson on Wednesday confirmed reports that he and American pop star Ariana Grande are engaged after dating for less than two months.

Davidson, 24, told talk show host Jimmy Fallon in an appearance on The Tonight Show that the rumours of the past week were correct.

"I did," Davidson said, when asked by Fallon whether he had got engaged. "I feel like I've won a contest," he added about his romance with Grande.

Grande, 24, and Davidson went public about dating in late May through their social media accounts a few weeks after ending their previous relationships. Celebrity media reported last week that they were engaged.

Recommended

The Dangerous Woman singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger earlier this week and celebrity media reported on Wednesday that the couple had moved into a Manhattan apartment together.

Grande launched her career on the Nickelodeon TV show Victorious in 2009 and released her first studio album in 2013.

She has gone on to become one of the most popular young artists in the United States, winning three American Music Awards.

In June 2017, she won plaudits for returning to the English city of Manchester for a benefit concert for the victims of an Islamic State suicide bombing that killed 22 people moments after Grande had finished a concert.

Davidson started his career as a stand-up comedian and joined popular satirical sketch show Saturday Night Live in 2014.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar