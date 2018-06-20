South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar met in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Wednesday, the first time they have met since 2016, amid efforts to end a five-year civil war, shaking hands but making no public comments.

Kiir and Machar met individually with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed before the three sat down together, South Sudanese opposition party officials and western diplomats said.

Machar fled South Sudan after new fighting erupted in the capital in July 2016, ending a brief attempt at peace in which he returned to his role as Kiir's deputy. He later was put under house arrest in South Africa, whose presidency on Wednesday welcomed Machar's participation in the talks.

"The PM Abiy Ahmed hosted a private dinner to President Salva Kiir & Dr Rieck Machar together," Ahmed's Chief of Staff Fitsum Arega said on his Twitter account.

"Faced with the continued suffering in South Sudan, Ethiopia simply can’t stand by. With more work, a peaceful future is possible."

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar went into a closed door meeting at the Ethiopian prime minister's office and continued meeting into the night and were expected to continue discussions on Thursday in Ethiopia. The neighbouring country invited them for talks as pressure grows to end a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced close to 3 million people, creating Africa's largest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

A Kiir spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny, has said "anything that brings peace in South Sudan is wanted."

“This is a last-ditch attempt but a serious one to broker a deal,” said Alan Boswell, an independent researcher on South Sudan.

“The concern is that it’s not at all obvious how they will prevent the catastrophe of 2016 from recurring, since the framework for the deal is not substantially different than it was in the 2015 deal.”

Activists on Wednesday urged the two sides to reach a sustainable peace agreement.

“At this critical moment where our nationhood and our collective future is at stake, we remind you of your moral and political obligations to meaningfully reconcile with each other as well as with all other political leaders in our country," South Sudanese Civil Society Forum said in a statement.

Residents of Juba, the capital of South Sudan, are also hopeful for a peaceful outcome.

The meeting, attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, was mediated by the East African regional bloc that has led several rounds of failed peace talks. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development last month called for a meeting of Kiir and Machar ahead of an African Union summit on July 1 in Mauritania, saying it would inform a "final decision" on Machar's participation in the peace process.

Both sides in South Sudan's civil war have been accused of widespread abuses such as gang rapes against civilians, including along ethnic lines. A number of South Sudan officials have been accused by human rights groups of profiting from the conflict and blocking the path to peace.