Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday an explosion at a stadium where he was addressing a political rally was a "cowardly act" that would not prevent the country from holding free and peaceful elections next month.

"The campaign so far has been conducted in a free and peaceful environment, and we will not allow this cowardly act to get in our way as we move towards elections," Mnangagwa said in a Facebook post.

He later said in a television interview that the blast had happened a few inches away from him as he left the stage.

State media called the incident an assassination attempt. Witnesses said several people appeared to be injured, including a vice president.

President Mnangagwa was whisked to a state house in Bulawayo, where he had been speaking ahead of next month's historic election, the first since longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down.

"Attempt on ED's life," the state-run Zimbabwe Herald's headline said, referring to the president by his initials.

The blast occurred as Mnangagwa had just finished addressing the crowd and was leaving the podium.

Footage posted online showed the president waving to the crowd, turning to step off the podium and walking into the open-sided VIP tent, where seconds later the explosion occurred. People ducked and screamed and smoke billowed.