Syria's regime pounded rebel-held parts of the southern city of Daraa with rockets and barrel bombs overnight causing dozens of families to flee, a monitor and an AFP reporter said Monday.

Government forces have for ramped up their bombardment of the wider province of the same name for nearly a week, as fears rise of a full-blown regime assault to retake the country's south from rebels.

Regime helicopters dropped barrel bombs on rebel-held areas of Daraa city for the first time in a year, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

An AFP correspondent said the heavy bombardment pushed dozens of terrified families to flee their homes on foot or on the back of motorbikes to seek shelter in olive groves on the outskirts of the city.

Sunday's strikes kill five civilians

Air strikes on rebel towns in southern Syria killed five civilians and damaged two hospitals on Sunday, a monitor said, in fresh signs of a looming regime assault.

Russian-backed regime forces have for weeks been preparing an offensive to retake Syria's south, a strategic zone that borders both Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The regime has sent military reinforcements to the area, dropped flyers demanding rebels surrender, and ramped up air strikes in recent days.

Late Saturday, Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's Russian allies began bombing the rebel-held south for the first time since summer 2017, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The Russian raids continued into Sunday.

"Five civilians including two women were killed on Sunday in Russian strikes on the towns of Al Herak, Al Sura, and Alma," said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

He said the raids had damaged two hospitals and forced medical staff to shut them down temporarily.

The three rebel-held towns are located in Daraa province, known widely as the cradle of Syria's seven-year uprising.

Daraa and the adjacent province of Quneitra are mostly held by opposition forces, while the regime controls most of the province of Sweida to the east.

Assad has repeatedly pledged to retake all of Syria, but key parts of the south fall under a "de-escalation zone" agreed by Russia, the US and Jordan in July 2017.

Since then, Moscow's air force — active in Syria since 2015 — had refrained from bombing the south.

Israel fires at drone

But violence began ratcheting up last Tuesday and has since left 25 civilians dead in regime and Russian bombardment on southern rebel zones, the Observatory said.

Rebels have returned fire into regime territory, killing a girl in Sweida province and wounding three people in the provincial capital of the same name on Sunday, state news agency SANA said.