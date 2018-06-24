Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan on Sunday kicked off his election campaign by staging a major rally and promising sweeping changes in the country if his party wins.

Pakistan will hold a general election on July 25 and Khan is hoping to achieve a years-long dream of becoming prime minister.

The polls will bring to a head political tensions that have been mounting since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the supreme court on corruption charges last July and later barred from politics for life.

“Today I am launching my election campaign and weeks after, you will see emergence of a new Pakistan,” Khan told a rally of thousands of people in his native Mianwali constituency, more than 200 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of Islamabad.

Khan said that if elected, he will root out corruption by strengthening institutions, will bring investment from abroad and will provide better job opportunities for young people.