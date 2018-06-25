Several European Union leaders on Sunday backed plans to screen migrants and refugees in North Africa and the Balkans to see whether they are eligible for asylum, as tensions over how best to handle the arrivals of thousands of people threatens to undermine the bloc's unity.

At emergency migration talks in Brussels, a group of 16 countries led by France and Germany were thrashing out who should take responsibility for migrants and refugees arriving in Europe – currently mostly Italy, Greece and Spain – how long they should take care of them and how much their European partners should do to help out.

Failure to agree on how to deal with the challenge of migration threatens the EU's border-free travel area, one of the biggest accomplishments in the bloc's 60-year history.

The number of people arriving in Europe has dropped significantly this year – the UN's refugee agency forecasts around 80,000 people will enter by sea in 2018 if current trends continue – but the EU's political turmoil over the topic has soared. Anti-migrant parties, and governments in Hungary and Italy, have been fomenting public fears of foreigners and have won support doing so.

Encouraged by a deal with Turkey that has slashed migrant and refugee arrivals from there by 97 percent since 2015 – when hundreds of thousands of people entered, mostly refugees fleeing war in Syria and Iraq – the 28-nation EU is ready to green light plans to set up screening centres in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Niger and Tunisia.

Plans to set up migrant reception centres in Albania are also under discussion.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "the method that we are going to adopt" would involve "working together vis-a-vis the countries of transit and origin outside the European Union." He mentioned Libya – the main jumping off point for countries bound for Europe – other African countries and the Balkans.

Noting that migrant and refugee arrivals have dropped significantly, Macron said "it's a political crisis that Europe and the European Union is mostly living today."

The prime ministers of Denmark, Belgium and Luxembourg also backed the idea of outsourcing the effort to tame migration, although they emphasised the need to respect international law.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UNHCR are cautious about setting up "hotspots" outside of Europe to filter people fleeing violence at home from those trying to get to the continent to improve their lives economically. No country has so far agreed to host any screening centres, according to the EU's top migration official.

It's also unclear how much the effort would cost, but the EU-Turkey deal has so far cost more than $3.5 billion.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is battling a domestic political crisis with her coalition partners over migration, played down hopes that a full EU summit starting on Thursday will clinch any comprehensive agreement on how to deal with migration and refugees.